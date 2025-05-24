 Enhypen named 'Friends of the NBA' to promote league in Asia-Pacific
Published: 24 May. 2025, 10:17
Enhypen members pose for a photo with merchandise from NBA teams [NBA]

Boy band Enhypen was named "Friends of the NBA" to promote the U.S. basketball league, the group's agency Belift Lab said Saturday.
 
Friends of the NBA is a collaborative project between the NBA, influencers and celebrities aimed at extending the league’s outreach in the Asia-Pacific region. Among K-pop singers, the NBA has worked with Le Sserafim and Suga for the program in the past.
 

As Friends of the NBA, Enhypen will participate in various campaigns in Korea and Japan that are hosted before the NBA finals. More collaborations are planned, with details to be announced via the league's website.
 
"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the NBA," said the group in its agency's press release. "We look forward to creating unique experiences with NBA fans around the world in new and exciting ways, even beyond the stage."
 
Tammy Henault, the NBA’s chief marketing officer, expressed enthusiasm for working with the boy group.
 
"Enhypen is one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, and we can't wait to work more closely together with a talented collection of artists who share a love for basketball and the NBA," said Henault. "K-pop continues to be a cornerstone of music and culture, and we're excited to collaborate with Enhypen on a compelling fusion of sports and entertainment that speaks to so many of our fans around the world."
 
Enhypen is set to release its sixth EP, "Desire : Unleash," on June 5.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
