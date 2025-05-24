 Jin's 'Echo' debuts at 63rd on British Official Albums Chart
Jin's 'Echo' debuts at 63rd on British Official Albums Chart

Published: 24 May. 2025, 11:09
BTS member Jin [BIG HIT MUSIC]

BTS member Jin's solo EP "Echo" landed at No. 63 on the British Official Albums Chart, the singer's agency, Big Hit Music, said Saturday.
 
"Echo" debuted on the chart on Friday, the first time a solo album from the singer has featured on the chart.
 

For the weekly Official Singles Chart, the album's lead track "Don't Say You Love Me" ranked at No. 58.
 
On Spotify, the single sat at seventh on the Weekly Top Song Global chart, and the EP came in at 11th on the Weekly Top Album Global on Friday.
 
Jin is set to hold his first solo fan concert tour, starting with performances at Goyang Stadium on June 28 and 29. The tour will encompass 18 concerts in nine cities across Japan, the United States, Britain and the Netherlands.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
