Kang Daniel to release new EP 'Glow to Haze' in June
Published: 24 May. 2025, 17:01
Singer Kang Daniel will release a new album titled "Glow to Haze," his agency ARA announced Saturday.
A trailer for the singer's new album was uploaded to his socials on Friday night, revealing the album title and a release date of June 16 at 6 p.m.
The video shows banners with Kang's name, album title and the release date draped across a building, with a sunset glowing in pink seen in the background.
"Glow to Haze" will be the singer's sixth EP, following the last EP "ACT" released in September of last year. In between the two albums, he released the single "Mess" in April.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019. Kang established Konnect Entertainment and debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021) before signing with his current agency in July last year.
