Heo Ga-young's 'First Summer' wins 1st prize in Cannes' La Cinef section

Published: 24 May. 2025, 09:30
Heo Ga-young holds her award after winning the First Prize in the La Cinef section of this year's Cannes Film Festival on May 22 [NEWS1]

Heo Ga-young's "First Summer" has won First Prize in the La Cinef section of this year's Cannes Film Festival, the Korean Film Council (Kofic) said Friday.
 
Heo is the first Korean director to receive the top honor in the section, which is dedicated to showcasing exceptional short and medium-length films from film schools around the world.
 

She created the film as her graduation project at the Korean Academy of Film Arts, which operates under Kofic.
 
Sixteen films were selected to compete in the category at the 78th edition of the annual festival. The first prize includes an award of 15,000 euros ($17,000).
 
The director said the film was inspired by her time living with her grandmother.
 
"I want to raise questions that could challenge what is considered normal by social conventions," Kofic quoted Heo as saying.
 
Yonhap
