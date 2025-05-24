 DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 46.6% to 37.6%: poll
Published: 24 May. 2025, 10:37
Presidential candidates pose for a photo ahead of the second televised presidential debate at the KBS studio in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on May 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung maintained a big lead among contenders for the June 3 election, a survey showed Saturday.
 
In a Realmeter survey conducted on 1,009 adults from Thursday to Friday, Lee led the poll with 46.6 percent, down 1.5 percentage points from the previous poll.
 

Support for his People Power Party (PPP) rival, Kim Moon-soo, also dropped 1 percentage point to 37.6 percent, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came in third with 10.4 percent, up 1 percentage point.
 
In a hypothetical two-way contest, the DP's Lee garnered 51.1 percent, trailed by the PPP's Kim with 43.9 percent. In a similar scenario against Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung led with 48.9 percent versus 37 percent for the New Reform Party candidate.
 
The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
Yonhap
