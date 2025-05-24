Candidates clash in heated presidential debate, overshadowing talk of nuclear energy, health care and reform
Published: 24 May. 2025, 01:05 Updated: 24 May. 2025, 01:19
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party and Kwon Young-gook of the progressive Democratic Labor Party took part in the second round of debates hosted by the National Election Commission.
The two-hour debate held at the KBS studio in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, centered on solutions to social issues and achieving national unity.
From the opening remarks, candidates resorted to intense negative attacks, in contrast to the first debate — which focused on the economy — setting a tense tone for the rest of the night.
DP's Lee Jae-myung opened the debate by recalling the legacy of former President Roh Moo-hyun on the 16th anniversary of his death. He cited recent events threatening constitutional order and called for efforts to "create a proper democratic republic, a real Korea."
From the onset, PPP's Kim in his opening statement criticized Lee's slogan calling to bring back the "real Korea," asking "before that, was it all a fake Korea?"
Kim took a jab at Lee, calling him a "liar" and noting, "To unite the nation, one must first unite their own family." He referenced allegations that Lee had tried to force his older brother into a mental institute during his time as Seongnam mayor, resulting in a family dispute over leaked phone calls involving profanities.
Lee acknowledged that while a private matter, the incident was due to his "lack of refinement and discipline," adding, "I apologize once again."
In turn, Lee referred to Kim's phone call to the 119 emergency hotline during his time as Gyeonggi governor in 2011 where he leveraged his name and title to firefighters. Lee called the incident "an abuse of power" that "should not be tolerated."
Kim, who took a more aggressive stance compared to the first debate last week, highlighted that Lee Jae-myung faces five ongoing trials and had allegedly used the Gyeonggi government's corporate card for personal purchases such as shampoo while serving as governor.
Lee fired back, saying those were "baseless charges" and "fabricated," labeling them "the result of politically motivated indictments" by the PPP government, and demanded concrete evidence.
Kim also criticized Lee for being transported by a helicopter to a hospital in Seoul after he was stabbed in the neck in January 2024 in Busan, getting "special treatment."
At one point, the moderator reminded candidates, "Today's topic is social issues. Please try not to deviate from it."
Conspiracy theories
The candidates further engaged in heated exchanges surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration of Dec. 3, 2024, and conspiracy theories related to claims of election fraud.
Lee Jae-myung challenged Kim, asking if he intended to sever ties with Yoon and far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.
Kwon likewise pressed Kim about his views on Yoon's claims of election fraud as a reason for declaring martial law. Kim denied voicing suspicions of election fraud, attributing the allegations to Yoon.
Lee Jae-myung accused Lee Jun-seok of negotiating behind closed doors with the PPP for a leading role in government if he merges with Kim, asking him if he "plans unify with a candidate representing the forces of insurrection."
Lee Jun-seok immediately denied any such intentions, stressing he has consistently stated he has no interest in a merger.
Lee Jae-myung also accused Lee Jun-seok of failing to participate in the National Assembly vote to lift martial law on the night of Dec. 3. Lee Jun-seok rejected the accusation, calling it yet another "conspiracy theory," and said he had been trying to make it into the parliament like some DP lawmakers as well.
Lee Jun-seok also addressed allegations linking Lee Jae-myung to SBW Group, whose former executives are currently on trial for alleged illicit remittances to North Korea. Lee Jae-myung shot down such allegations.
Kwon likewise criticized Kim for not being able to distance himself from former President Yoon. He said Yoon "who should be behind bars, walks freely while promoting conspiracy documentaries," referring to the former president watching an election fraud documentary.
As in the first debate, Kim and Reform Party's Lee appeared coordinated in their attacks on DP's Lee, especially regarding nuclear energy.
Reform Party's Lee criticized Lee Jae-myung's position on nuclear energy, saying, "Isn't it a problem that someone running as president of Korea distrusts domestic nuclear power?" He also noted that many nuclear power plants are clustered in eastern China, asking Lee Jae-myung's views on the risk assessment of its impact on Korea should there be any accident.
Lee Jae-myung shot back, "I never said I distrust Korean nuclear power," but added that "safety management comes at a significant cost."
He said that his position is that Korea should consider using existing nuclear power plants longer.
When Lee Jae-myung spoke on the possible risks of civilian nuclear energy, Kim asked, "Have you ever visited the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute or a nuclear power plant?"
"It's not something you have to visit to understand," DP's Lee replied, but added he hasn't.
Lee Jun-seok noted, "The fact that candidate Lee hasn't even visited a nuclear facility shows how ideologically biased and misinformed he is about nuclear energy."
Kwon Young-gook challenged Lee Jun-seok for failing to mention climate pledges in his campaign platform.
In turn, Lee Jun-seok replied said his party "will align with international standards."
The candidates also got around to discussing some social issues, including health care policy and fiscal responsibility.
Kwon asked the former DP chief whether the Yoon government's tax cuts for the wealthy should be rolled back.
Lee Jae-myung replied, "In principle, I agree, but the economy is very difficult right now," adding a "rollback may need to be postponed."
Lee Jun-seok criticized the DP candidate for calling to raise health insurance premiums "without any plan to secure the funds."
Lee Jae-myung said that "it isn't desirable to raise health insurance premiums, but you can raise them when necessary."
The Reform Party candidate also slammed the DP's support for students who damaged property during protests against Dongduk Women's University's move to become a coeducational institution, which led to fierce protests last year.
Lee Jae-myung fired back, accusing Lee Jun-seok of encouraging gender division.
To Lee Jun-seok, Kwon said at one point, "I get the impression your here just to show off your knowledge."
After the debate, Lee Jae-myung told reporters that there was a lot of "groundless slander."
When asked to rate how he performed on the debate, Lee said, "It's always lacking and regrettable," adding, "I will work harder to fill my shortcomings in the future."
He noted that "the debate culture in Korea is still very immature."
Kim in turn told reporters Lee had "many problems" and that "everything I shot hit the mark."
He also left open the possibility of a merger with Reform Party's Lee, saying, "Politics is very fluid and dynamic."
Rather than highlighting key policy pledges, political analysts observed that the debate further underscored deep divisions in the country, with candidates more focused on ideological battles than on offering constructive solutions.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
