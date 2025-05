Sun shines on Son in Tottenham's Europa League victory parade — in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their UEFA Europa League victory through an open-top bus victory parade on Friday, with thousands of fans jubilantly cheering for the team.Spurs won the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League trophy on Wednesday after a 1–0 win over Manchester United in the final at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Portugal.To celebrate their victory, the team held a bus parade on Friday, starting at Edmonton Green in London at around 5:30 p.m., moving along the road to reach Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.After arriving at their home ground, the players stepped onto a special stage, with captain Son Heung-min proudly lifting the trophy for the team's fans as blue and white confetti rained down.The silverware marks the first time in 17 years that the club has lifted a trophy. Their last title was the League Cup win in the 2007–08 season.BY LEE TAE-HEE [ [email protected]