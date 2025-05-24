Sun shines on Son in Tottenham's Europa League victory parade — in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min lifts the Europa League trophy during the team's victory parade on May 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their UEFA Europa League victory through an open-top bus victory parade on Friday, with thousands of fans jubilantly cheering for the team.
Spurs won the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League trophy on Wednesday after a 1–0 win over Manchester United in the final at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Portugal.
To celebrate their victory, the team held a bus parade on Friday, starting at Edmonton Green in London at around 5:30 p.m., moving along the road to reach Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
After arriving at their home ground, the players stepped onto a special stage, with captain Son Heung-min proudly lifting the trophy for the team's fans as blue and white confetti rained down.
The silverware marks the first time in 17 years that the club has lifted a trophy. Their last title was the League Cup win in the 2007–08 season.
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min lifts the Europa League trophy on a special stage set up for the players in front of their home stadium on May 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min carries the Europa League trophy as he boards the bus for the victory parade on May 23. [AFP/YONHAP]
Tottemham Hotspur players wave to fans during the open-top bus parade on May 23. [YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur fans cheer for the team during the open-top bus parade on May 23. [AP/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min holds the Europa League trophy on the open-top team bus parade in North London on May 23. [AP/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur fans cheer on players and try to get pictures during the team's victory parade on May 23. [AFP/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, center, holds the Europa League trophy as he stands with Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison during an open-top bus parade on May 23. [AFP/YONHAP]
Tottenham Hotspur fans gather on rooftops to get a better view of the players during the victory parade on May 23. [AP/YONHAP]
The Tottenham Hotspur bus reaches the home stadium as fans cheer for the players during the victory parade on May 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
BY LEE TAE-HEE
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
