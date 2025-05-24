Judge temporarily halts Trump efforts to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Donald Trump administration's effort to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on Friday, reports said, giving relief to foreign students at the Ivy League school.U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted a temporary restraining order as Harvard filed a lawsuit on Friday morning, a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of the school's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, according to NBC News and other outlets.The termination means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing international students must transfer to other institutions or lose their legal status in the United States.With the court order, foreign students can stay enrolled at Harvard. Another court hearing is set for next week.Harvard said in its complaint that the SEVP certification termination is in breach of its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to "control Harvard's governance, curriculum and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."Announcing the termination order, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Harvard's leadership has "created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students."The move against Harvard has shocked Korean and other foreign students who have been studying at the world's most sought-after school in the hopes of building academic careers and research portfolios to contribute to the global community.About 6,800 international students attended Harvard in the 2024-25 school year — about 27 percent of the student body, The New York Times has reported, citing university enrollment data.Yonhap