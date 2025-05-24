 Judge temporarily halts Trump efforts to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Judge temporarily halts Trump efforts to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students

Published: 24 May. 2025, 09:29
Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 15 [AP/REUTERS]

Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 15 [AP/REUTERS]

 
A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Donald Trump administration's effort to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on Friday, reports said, giving relief to foreign students at the Ivy League school.
 
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted a temporary restraining order as Harvard filed a lawsuit on Friday morning, a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of the school's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, according to NBC News and other outlets.
 

Related Article

The termination means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing international students must transfer to other institutions or lose their legal status in the United States.
 
With the court order, foreign students can stay enrolled at Harvard. Another court hearing is set for next week.
 
Harvard said in its complaint that the SEVP certification termination is in breach of its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to "control Harvard's governance, curriculum and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."
 
Announcing the termination order, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Harvard's leadership has "created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students."
 
The move against Harvard has shocked Korean and other foreign students who have been studying at the world's most sought-after school in the hopes of building academic careers and research portfolios to contribute to the global community.
 
About 6,800 international students attended Harvard in the 2024-25 school year — about 27 percent of the student body, The New York Times has reported, citing university enrollment data.
 
Yonhap
tags korea harvard trump international student

More in World

Judge temporarily halts Trump efforts to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students

In new attack, Trump spending bill would hike taxes on elite colleges

Scarlett Johansson debuts as a director in Cannes with a comic tale of grief and empathy

From outlaw to icon: Bambi on trans survival, fame, JK Rowling and the fight that isn’t over

'Investment, not tariffs,' says Ishiba after telephone talks with Trump before 3rd round of talks

Related Stories

Trump administration blocks Harvard's ability to enroll international students

U.S. gov't probes Harvard and its law review for 'race-based discrimination'

Harvard loses another $450 million in grants in escalating battle with Trump administration

International students say their freedom of speech is limited

Most international students prefer studying in greater Seoul, new data says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)