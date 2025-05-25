A sunny, burger-free walk in the park with McDonald's Korea
Published: 25 May. 2025, 19:27
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
The weather has been humid, rainy, windy and cloudy on the last few weekends in Seoul. But the sky cleared up and sun shone beautifully to celebrate the second annual McDonald’s Korea’s charity walk on Sunday, which raised 216 million won ($157,950) to help children access medical care.
More than 5,000 families, kids, couples and friends turned up at World Cup Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, each of whom had pledged to donate at least 50,000 won ($37) to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Korea for completing the 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) walk.
Actor Yoo Seung-ho, McDonald’s Korea’s Happy Walk ambassador, said during the event's opening ceremony that he'd recently visited a Ronald McDonald House and that he'd “felt how the severely ill patients and their families need such a space and how precious a space it can be to them.” Yoo donated 10 million won in honor of the event.
“We are not here just to walk,” he said. “The steps we make as a group can help support the patients and their families.”
RMHC Korea Chairman Jeffrey Jones also participated. “There’s a Ronald McDonald house in Taipei, Tokyo, Beijing, Bangkok, but not in Seoul, it’s a tragedy,” Jones said in fluent Korean at the ceremony. “But thanks to all your help, I think we will be able to establish one very soon.”
RMHC Korea builds and operates the Ronald McDonald House, a residence for young patients and their families who need long-term outpatient treatment. The organization operates one Ronald McDonald House in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, near the Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital, and hopes to build a second facility in Seoul.
“McDonald’s is a brand that is loved by many,” said McDonald’s Korea Managing Director Kim Ki-won in her opening remarks. “It’s important that we help solve issues Korea has in its society and create value.”
The walk on Sunday — as the name, charity walk, implies — was chill and cozy indeed. It wasn’t a competition: Instead, families and young kids with balloons walked at their own pace as they enjoyed the fine weather and green grass.
Those who completed the walk, which took me an hour, received plastic medals and snack boxes filled with bananas, juices and similar snacks provided by sponsors — but no burgers, fries, or nuggets were provided at the event.
Various booths did offer free food and goodies to the participants. Maeil Dairies handed out ice cream, Coca-Cola gave out Coke Zero and Otoki provided snacks.
