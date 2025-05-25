Samsung’s air conditioner sales surge ahead of scorching summer

Samsung Electronics sold more than 10,000 air conditioners each day over the past week, as consumers brace for another year of scorching summer heat, the company said Sunday.The company said the daily sales of its air conditioners surpassed the 10,000 mark from Monday through Friday, up over 30 percent compared with the same period last year.Last year, the 10,000 sales figure wasn't met until mid-June, whereas the date was pushed forward by nearly a month this year.The early surge in demand came as forecasts showed this year's summer months are expected to be hotter and longer than in previous years.Samsung's air conditioner model topped with AI functions accounted for over 80 percent of its total sales.The company said it had launched full operation of its air conditioner production lines nearly 10 days earlier than last year and arranged its AC installation task force to meet consumer demands.Meanwhile, LG Electronics also saw the cumulative sales of its Whisen standing air conditioner models, equipped with AI, increase 45 percent on year during the January-April period.The company said subscriptions for its air conditioners, which offer maintenance and filter replacement services, have also increased by over twofold from a year earlier.Yonhap