 Savoring the past: Gangneung hosts Tea Culture Festival honoring a millennium of tradition
Published: 25 May. 2025, 18:36 Updated: 25 May. 2025, 19:50
Participants dressed in hanbok, Korea’s traditional clothing, experience Korean tea at the 2025 Tea Culture Festival held at Ojuk Hanok Village in Gangneung, Gangwon, on May 25. The festival, themed “A Cup of Tea as a Gift to Myself,” took place from May 23 to 25, honoring Gangneung’s thousand-year tradition of tea culture. [YONHAP]
