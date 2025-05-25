Royal revelry: British Embassy celebrates King Charles III's birthday
Published: 25 May. 2025, 16:49
- MICHAEL LEE
The sun sets during the King’s Birthday Party at the official residence of the British Ambassador to Korea in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 22.
This year’s party, which is the third since British King Charles III acceded to the throne, was hosted by British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks and his wife, Young-kee Crooks.
