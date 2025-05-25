What's with the no-sail zones? More funny business in Yellow Sea as election nears
Published: 25 May. 2025, 17:44 Updated: 25 May. 2025, 18:52
Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concerns regarding China's recent decision to designate no-sail zones in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) of the Yellow Sea — where maritime boundaries between the two countries remain undefined — and hint at military drills.
As China continues to argue that its unauthorized installation structure is for fishing purposes, the recent move is being interpreted as a signal to the “gray zone provocation” aimed at expanding Beijing’s influence in the region.
“Gray zone provocation” refers to small and passive aggressions that are not full-on military attacks but provoke the opposing country nonetheless.
On Thursday, the Lianyungang branch of China’s Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) announced that the no-sail zones would be in effect from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The maps released by the MSA show parts of the zones overlapping with Korea’s exclusive economic zones.
“We delivered our concerns through diplomatic channels to the Chinese side, as establishing no-sail zones in the PMZ that excessively limit freedom of navigation is problematic,” the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
“We are responding in close coordination with the Ministry of National Defense and other relevant agencies, including reviewing whether this action by China aligns with international maritime law.”
According to Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, since the PMZ is not part of either country’s territorial waters but is considered international waters, conducting drills after providing notice is not inherently a violation. Korea’s military has also conducted training in the PMZ, although it has not disclosed specific dates.
Still, the manner in which China proceeded has raised concerns. The Chinese side did not engage in prior consultation with the Korean government and instead made the announcement unilaterally through its maritime safety authority. The news was even revealed by a U.S. outlet, Newsweek, instead of a government announcement.
While establishing no-sail zones does not legally require mutual notification between the two countries, China’s action came shortly after tensions had already risen over its unauthorized installation of maritime structures in the Yellow Sea, making it difficult to avoid criticism.
Just a month ago, at the Korea-China Maritime Cooperation Dialogue on April 23, both sides had agreed to maintain communication at all levels to prevent the Yellow Sea issue from becoming a roadblock in bilateral relations.
Observers suggest that China is intentionally touching on sensitive issues within the PMZ where it can challenge Korea in ways that appear retaliatory — things that Korea “seemingly” did first.
For instance, when Korea demanded during the April 23 dialogue that China remove its privately installed structures from the PMZ, China responded by raising an issue with Korea’s Ieodo Ocean Research Station, which is outside the PMZ.
A Foreign Ministry official said at the time, “China expressed that it would like Korea to refrain from expanding activity related to the Ieodo Ocean Research Station.”
In fact, after Korea expressed regret over China’s recent unilateral actions, the Chinese side reportedly responded, “Doesn’t Korea also conduct training in the PMZ?”
Analysts argue that China is deliberately pushing forward with military drills while knowing Korean public opinion is sensitive to such provocations — aiming to build legitimacy for its own operations in the zone.
“China’s repeated unilateral actions, like structure installation and setting up no-sail zones, are a textbook salami tactic,” said Kang Jun-young, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. “It may be part of a larger strategy to internalize 70 percent of the Yellow Sea using the 124th meridian east — a line Beijing claims as a maritime boundary.”
“This is linked to national security issues including the Northern Limit Line and Korea-U.S. joint drills. If Korea responds passively, China may escalate its actions further,” added Kang.
Some analysts also argue China is exploiting Korea’s current political transition, believing bold responses will be difficult under an acting presidency.
“There is reason to suspect China is exploiting Korea’s temporary political instability to conduct gray zone provocations,” said Lee Wang-hwi, professor of political science and diplomacy at Ajou University. “Korea must make it clear that any unilateral act in the PMZ is unacceptable and that proportional countermeasures are on the table.”
But for now, the Korean government appears to be delaying any substantive response until after the presidential election.
“We continue to demand that China dismantle the structures in the PMZ, but we are cautiously reviewing the timing and method of our response considering budget and other conditions,” said a government source.
Potential countermeasures being discussed include installing Korea’s own ocean research facilities near the area. The government is also assessing the practical value of the joint field inspection proposed earlier by China.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
