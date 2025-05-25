North Korean officials detained in probe into warship accident
North Korea has detained key officials involved in the capsizing of a new 5,000-ton destroyer that took place earlier this week at the warship's launching ceremony held at Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamyong Province.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Sunday the investigation into Wednesday's accident "is being intensified."
KCNA reported Friday that an investigation team made up of prosecutors and maritime experts launched a full-scale probe into the serious accident that occurred on Wednesday at the Chongjin Shipyard.
Part of a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer was damaged during the ceremony in the eastern port city of Chongjin, an accident that the North's leader Kim Jong-un blasted as a "criminal act" that cannot be tolerated.
A satellite image later showed the warship lying partially submerged on its side while being covered with tarps.
North Korea downplayed the damage. After receiving the report, the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party said the extent of the damage “is not serious,” but still ordered an inquiry into the root causes of the accident, “which should never occur and could not be tolerated and those responsible for it.”
According to the KCNA, the officials detained by the law enforcement organ are Kang Jong-chol, chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard, Han Kyong-hak, head of the hull construction workshop and Kim Yong-hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs.
Hong Kil-ho, manager of the Chongjin Shipyard, was summoned to the law enforcement organ on Thursday.
The KCNA reported there is no additional damage to the warship and "the rehabilitation plan" is proceeding as scheduled.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had described the event as “a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism which is out of the bounds of possibility and could not be tolerated” and ordered that the vessel must be “completed unconditionally” by the upcoming 12th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee of the Party in June.
North Korea is expected to continue its crackdown on officials involved in the incident as part of its internal discipline efforts.
In fact, on July 11 and 12 last year, Kim visited the Samjiyon development site near Mount Paektu and harshly criticized officials for negligence of duty, ordering disciplinary actions and personnel changes.
Later that month, he dismissed then-Social Security Minister Ri Thae-sop, the equivalent of South Korea’s police chief and Kang Bong-hun, chief secretary of the Jagang Party Committee, for their failure to adequately prepare for flooding in the Yalu River area.
