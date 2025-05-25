North Korea’s failed warship launch underscores its urgent bid for naval power
Published: 25 May. 2025, 17:04
North Korea’s bid to acquire a second-strike capability through naval modernization recently suffered a blow when a newly built destroyer capsized during its launch, marking a rare public failure that underscores the regime’s urgency and limitations in advancing its military ambitions.
A second-strike capability is a country’s assured ability to respond with a nuclear attack after being hit by a nuclear strike from an adversary.
In a paper report on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) analyzed North Korea's military intentions surrounding a recent mishap that took place at Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday.
The ceremony, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended, ended in disaster when the 5,000-ton destroyer tipped over during a side launch, tearing off part of the ship’s stern.
North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun confirmed the accident on Wednesday, describing it as a “grave incident” that occurred in front of Kim.
Satellite images later showed the vessel partially capsized, with its bow still resting on the slipway.
The WSJ wrote that North Korea’s unusually public acknowledgment of the failed launch highlights the urgency Kim Jong-un places on modernizing the country’s naval forces.
The WSJ cited South Korean military assessments that estimate North Korea’s navy includes about 60,000 personnel, 420 surface ships and 70 submarines.
Despite those numbers, analysts say the navy operates more like a coastal patrol force, relying on outdated ships and obsolete weapons systems with limited open-sea capabilities.
North Korea launched the Choe Hyon, another 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer, at Nampo Shipyard on April 25. The destroyer involved in the May launch failure is believed to be of the same class.
Pyongyang unveiled these modern warships as part of an effort to replace aging Soviet-era vessels and upgrade its maritime power, according to the WSJ.
Kim praised the ship’s integrated firepower system during the first weapons test for the Choe Hyonon on April 28.
“The ship, which combines hypersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and standard defense systems, represents an excellent example of our indigenous naval combat system,” he said.
The vessel reportedly includes Russian-made air defense systems.
The WSJ said that while North Korea already possesses intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads, it seeks to strengthen its second-strike capabilities by expanding its naval power.
Experts say North Korea would need nuclear-powered submarines to truly rival the United States and South Korean navies, though such ambitions remain technically difficult and costly.
Kim has labeled the development of a “nuclear-powered strategic guided-missile submarine” as a top military priority. He recently inspected construction sites believed to be tied to that effort.
Lee Sang-kyu, head of nuclear security studies at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, estimated it would take at least 10 years for North Korea to deploy a nuclear submarine in an interview with the WSJ.
Lee said that the accident will probably push back the timeline for testing and equipping the new warship.
Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said North Korea appears determined to demonstrate a growing maritime strike capability despite limited operational capacity.
“By unveiling these vessels, North Korea signals its focus on building up naval forces for offensive purposes,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
