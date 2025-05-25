Election ballots finalized as early voting nears

Printing of the ballots for the 21st presidential election, scheduled for June 3, began on May 25. On the same day, election officials in Busan’s Dong District reviewed the ballots at a printing facility in the city’s Busanjin District.This means any candidate who withdraws from the race after May 25 will still appear on the printed ballot. However, for early voting scheduled for May 29 and 30, ballots will be printed on-site at polling stations, allowing last-minute changes — such as candidate withdrawals or merger deals — to be reflected. [SONG BONG-GEUN]