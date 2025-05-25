Daegu to dish out chicken, beer and beats at this year’s Chimac Festival
Published: 25 May. 2025, 16:40
Daegu will host its annual Chimac Festival from July 2 to 6 at Duryu Park, featuring chicken, beer, themed zones and "water concerts" as the city aims to expand the event’s global reach and highlight its role as the birthplace of many of Korea’s fried chicken franchises.
This year’s festival will run under the upgraded slogan “Chimac Sensation” and offer new programs to help visitors escape the summer heat, according to the city.
The name Chimac is taken from the Korean word chimaek (chicken and beer). The pairing has become wildly popular in recent years.
Organizers plan to introduce several new themed areas, including the Daefrica Waterpia zone, a “Blood Horror Club” and a Chimac Traveler Street, which reflect the festival’s identity.
Daefrica is a portmanteau of Daegu and Africa, commonly used in Korea to humorously describe the extreme summer heat in the southern city.
At 2.28 Freedom Square, the main venue, water features and electronic dance music will combine to create a “water concert” experience, aiming to cool down the sweltering atmosphere of Daegu.
The main stage, previously linear in shape, will be restructured into a central 360-degree design to bring performers and audiences closer together.
The venue will also feature character installations created in collaboration with well-known artists to serve as photo zones and boost the festival atmosphere.
Daegu also plans to diversify booth operations this year.
The city will include a premium zone at 2.28 Freedom Square, food trucks, chimaek-style street pubs, promotional booths and booths for the Young Challenge program. Booth applications began on May 16.
Now in its 13th year, the Daegu Chimac Festival has steadily grown in popularity, as over 1 million people attended the event last year.
The festival takes place in Daegu due to the city’s reputation as the birthplace of many Korean fried chicken franchises.
Well-known brands that started in the city include Kyochon Chicken, Hosigi Chicken, Mexicana, Mexican Chicken, Cheogajip Yangnyeom Chicken, Tang Tang Chicken, Smoper Chicken, Ttois Chicken, Jongkuk’s Chicken, Byulbyul Chicken and Chicken Party.
The first Korean fried chicken franchise also originated in Daegu. Mexican Chicken, initially called Gyeseong Tongdak, opened its first store in 1985 in Hyomok-dong, Dong District.
Chicken has also played a role in Daegu’s modern history.
Historical records show that Seomun Market, one of Joseon Dynasty’s (1392-1910) three major markets, had vendors selling chicken as early as 1907.
After the Korean War (1950-53), the area around Hwanggeum-dong in Suseong District became a hub for the poultry industry, with hatcheries and slaughterhouses established to meet rising demand.
“We plan to promote this year’s Daegu Chimac Festival on a global scale,” said Hong Seong-ju, vice mayor for economic affairs at the Daegu Metropolitan Government. “We will make thorough preparations so all visitors can enjoy the festival without being overwhelmed by the heat.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
