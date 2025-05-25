Gumi council member apologizes for slapping staff over speech snub
Published: 25 May. 2025, 20:24
Gumi City Council has come under fire after one of its council members slapped a staff member on the face because he was not given the chance to give a speech at a local event on Friday evening.
The councilman was seen slapping the staff member at around 7:30 p.m. in Indong Market in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, at a nighttime market event held in the city.
Regional media reported that he assaulted and insulted the staff after he was told he could not give welcoming remarks at the event.
As public criticism mounted, the council member posted an apology on Facebook on Saturday.
“I once again deeply apologize to the individuals I directly hurt,” he wrote. “I lost control of myself, overwhelmed by intense emotions over the protocol.”
“The words and actions I showed during that moment — especially the verbal abuse and physical contact — were utterly inappropriate for someone in a position representing the citizens," he said.
The Gumi City Council is scheduled to discuss its official stance on the incident on Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
