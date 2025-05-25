HD Hyundai seeks ‘Hidden Heroes’ for 2025 Honor Awards
Published: 25 May. 2025, 09:00
- KIM JU-YEON
Nominations are open to find Korea's hidden heroes demonstrating neighborly love, who will get a public shout-out and a cash prize at HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation’s annual awards.
HD Hyundai is accepting candidates for the HD Hyundai Honor Awards, which recognizes individuals or groups who have strongly demonstrated giving assistance to the underprivileged or those in need, the firm said Friday.
The applications for this year’s rendition, the third of its kind, will be open to the public through July 11.
The evaluation process — which assesses factors like the nominee’s vision, commitment, social impact and dedication — will involve a document review and on-site inspections.
The recipients will be announced in November and the ceremony will take place in December.
The HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation gives out awards in four categories: the top prize; grand prizes for one individual and organization; and the 1% Nanum prize that is voted on by company employees. A total cash prize of 300 million won ($219,000) will be shared among the recipients.
Last year’s recipients include Kim Byung-rok, who won both the individual prize and 1% Nanum prize for offering free shoes and bags that he repaired at his shop for more than 20 years as well as giving haircuts for those in need since 1997.
“We aim to widely share the inspiring stories of everyday heroes who quietly dedicate themselves to helping others,” a company official said. “This is to foster a warmer, more compassionate society.”
The HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation was established in 2011 by HD Hyundai Oilbank employees, who pledged to donate 1 percent of their salaries to social causes. Employees from all HD Hyundai affiliates have joined in the efforts since 2020.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
