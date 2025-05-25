Man found guilty of stalking after 101 calls to ex-girlfriend in two days

Man on probation arrested for stabbing woman, fleeing drunk by car

Hagwon head found guilty of child abuse for threatening 7-year-old

Musical actor Jeon Ho-jun and former partner trade assault, extortion allegations

Related Stories

Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and vandalism after crashing car through her front gate

Stalking indictments skyrocket after legal revisions, but concerns over scope emerge

Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking

Stalking protections still lacking 1 year after Sindang murder, expert says

Father sentenced to eight years for repeated rape and stalking of daughter with intellectual disabilities