Man found guilty of stalking after 101 calls to ex-girlfriend in two days
Published: 25 May. 2025, 12:59
A man in his 20s who called his ex-girlfriend 101 times in just two days has been found guilty of stalking.
Changwon District Court said on Sunday it sentenced the man to six months in prison, suspended for one year, for calling her 101 times in two days and sending 116 text messages in three days.
The court also ordered the man, who was charged with violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, to complete 40 hours of anti-stalking education.
The man began contacting his ex-girlfriend, also in her 20s and living in Busan, in November 2023, which was when the repeated calls and texts took place.
The woman filed for a restraining order and the court barred him from contacting the woman or being within 100 meters (328 feet) of her, but the man nevertheless sent her another 76 messages and made 57 more phone calls.
The court said that the man and the woman had broken up a year earlier and had agreed not to contact each other or their families.
He claimed he only reached out because the woman intended to withdraw the restraining order, saying he had "no intent." But the court rejected that argument.
“It does not appear the woman acted on her own volition,” the court said. “Stalking causes victims significant psychological fear and anxiety and has a high risk of escalating into other crimes. However, the messages did not contain threats or imply harm, and the victim does not wish to see him punished."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)