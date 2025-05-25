Man on probation arrested for stabbing woman, fleeing drunk by car
Published: 25 May. 2025, 14:38
A man in his 30s on probation has been arrested after he stabbed a woman and tried to flee the scene by driving while under the influence.
The Siheung Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Sunday that the suspect was arrested on charges including driving under the influence and aggravated assault.
At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect allegedly stabbed a woman, also in her 30s, in the back and thigh with a knife inside his home in Siheung. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to reports.
The suspect is also accused of driving under the influence and fleeing to Chuncheon in Gangwon.
At the time, he was wearing an electronic monitoring anklet due to a previous sex crime conviction.
After receiving a request for assistance from the probation office, police tracked the suspect and arrested him at 6:10 a.m. on a road in Chuncheon.
“The suspect is currently being treated in the hospital after a car accident,” said a police official. “We plan to investigate his relationship with the victim, the motive and the sequence of events."
