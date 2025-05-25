Musical actor Jeon Ho-jun and former partner trade assault, extortion allegations
Published: 25 May. 2025, 15:16
Musical actor Jeon Ho-jun has been caught up in a messy public fallout with his former partner.
While the woman claimed Jeon extorted 10 million won ($7,500) under the pretense of marriage, gave her a sexually transmitted disease and assaulted her, Jeon countered that he was the one who had been assaulted.
On Saturday, an online post was uploaded to social media by a person claiming to be Jeon’s former girlfriend. The person alleged that she was assaulted by Jeon on Friday, while he was heavily intoxicated.
The woman released a handwritten statement submitted to police, along with a medical diagnosis and photos of her injuries.
“When I got to the house, he was drunk," read the post. "As soon as the door opened, he strangled me, grabbed my hair and slammed me to the floor. When I tried to escape while begging for my life, he pulled my hair again and slapped me.”
“He strangled me again and when I resisted, I hit him on the head and he started bleeding," she continued. "Then he went into a rage and called the police using my phone. And because he was bleeding, it was treated as mutual assault.”
"I paid for all our dates, bought him a phone, a luxury scarf and a necklace — he extracted about 10 million won from me under the pretense of marriage,” she said. “I paid 5 million won alone for plane tickets and 10 days of accommodation for a trip to Thailand. [He] gave [me] a sexually transmitted disease, and [I] paid 1 million won in cash each month for his Pilates costs.”
Jeon rebutted her claims with his own post on Sunday morning. He uploaded a photo of himself bleeding to his Instagram account.
“This is an evidence photo taken by the police after inspecting the scene at 5 a.m. on May 24,” he wrote. He claimed he was the one assaulted and uploaded an audio file of the incident that took place on Friday.
In the recording, the person is heard saying, “What were you doing? Didn’t you freak out when I came home late?” while seemingly trying to enter Jeon’s home.
As Jeon blocked her from entering, a physical struggle ensued, followed by what sounded like a mutual assault.
Jeon stated in an interview that he had ended the relationship three months ago but things were getting messy. He admitted to using her credit card for small purchases but denied ever receiving 10 million won. He also said he plans to take legal action.
Jeon made his musical debut in 2007 with "Notre-Dame de Paris" and has since appeared in musicals such as "Wicked," "Mamma Mia" and "Chicago." Until recently, he performed in "Kinky Boots" as Angel. He is also active as a Pilates instructor.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)