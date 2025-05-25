Sunday's fortune: Joy in connection, calm in retreat
Published: 25 May. 2025, 07:00
Many signs will enjoy emotional warmth, renewed connection and meaningful moments with loved ones today, while a few may need to step back from tension, envy or overexertion to find balance. Your fortune for Sunday, May 25, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Balance between gain and loss
💪 Health: Strength, rest, and self-care
❤️ Love: Harmony, envy or emotional clarity
🧭 Lucky directions: Align with these for positive energy
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Too many tasks may leave no room to breathe.
🔹 Let go of old assumptions — stay open-minded.
🔹 Maintain a calm center between extremes.
🔹 Others' success may stir envy — let it pass.
🔹 Don’t cling or obsess — loosen your grip.
🔹 Comparing yourself to others only drains you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A cheerful expense may lift your mood.
🔹 You might receive something delicious or generous.
🔹 A pleasant meeting may warm your heart.
🔹 Go shopping or enjoy culture and entertainment.
🔹 The day feels meaningful and fulfilling.
🔹 You may find emotional harmony with someone.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Excellent | 🧭 East
🔹 You may be admired or appreciated deeply.
🔹 Lead with love and gratitude today.
🔹 You’ll want to give something from the heart.
🔹 Respect your partner’s words — they matter.
🔹 Your spouse is a gift — cherish them.
🔹 Love could arrive or spark from unexpected places.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Your home may be filled with laughter today.
🔹 A day of pleasure and renewed energy.
🔹 Ongoing efforts bear beautiful results.
🔹 Purpose is reached — savor the pride.
🔹 It’s a feel-good kind of day.
🔹 You may draw others in with bright, bold energy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect less — be surprised more.
🔹 Avoid risky movement — guard your body.
🔹 Fewer words, more observation today.
🔹 Sometimes surrendering wins the battle.
🔹 Relationship tension may briefly flare.
🔹 A wrong connection may bring emotional noise.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Skip cold drinks — opt for warmth.
🔹 A warm soak may ease tension and fatigue.
🔹 Share responsibility — you don’t have to do it all.
🔹 Avoid large crowds and overstimulation.
🔹 Rest and reset at home.
🔹 Don’t let emotions rule your day.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be mindful of nagging — choose guidance instead.
🔹 Avoid interfering in your children’s affairs.
🔹 It’s hard to watch, harder not to — breathe.
🔹 Let go of what no longer serves you.
🔹 Rest and prepare — tomorrow holds more.
🔹 A strained social connection may drain you.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Be proud of how far you’ve come.
🔹 Life itself is the reward — cherish it.
🔹 Today is your best day yet — live it fully.
🔹 Gratitude may color everything you do.
🔹 Capture the beautiful moment in a photo.
🔹 You may get to do something you love.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Blood bonds offer deeper strength than any other.
🔹 Let the whole household contribute together.
🔹 Two heads are better than one — three, even more.
🔹 Decisions should be made jointly with your partner.
🔹 Choose light-colored clothing for better energy.
🔹 Your social web may widen naturally.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Grandchildren may remind you of life’s hope.
🔹 Trust takes time — be patient.
🔹 Open your heart to honest conversation.
🔹 You may reach a milestone today — celebrate it.
🔹 Feelings may remain neutral — and that’s okay.
🔹 Help may arrive, or you may offer it.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 The more, the merrier — people lift your spirits.
🔹 All paths may lead to meaningful places.
🔹 Spend moderately to keep things flowing.
🔹 More people, more comfort — welcome it.
🔹 Conversations may bring real connection.
🔹 A watch or metallic accessory may suit the day.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 You’re the pillar in your household today.
🔹 Wisdom from experience shines brightly.
🔹 Joy grows when shared with others.
🔹 Unite through shared memories and support.
🔹 Harmony at home becomes your greatest fortune.
🔹 A sense of “we’re in this together” brings peace.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)