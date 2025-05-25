Final fame: Lee Kang-in celebrates PSG's French Cup victory
Published: 25 May. 2025, 14:43
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in added his second French Cup title after his side thrashed Stade de Reims 3-0 in the final at Stade de France in France on Saturday.
Lee was on the bench the whole time and joined celebration after the final whistle to commemorate PSG's third title this season after the Trophee des Champions and Ligue 1.
The 24-year-old has won two Ligue 1, two French Cup and two Trophee des Champions titles since joining the squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)