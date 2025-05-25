 Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Han-na win bronze at World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Han-na win bronze at World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar

Published: 25 May. 2025, 20:52
Shin Yu-bin, right, and Ryu Han-na in action against Sofia Polcanova of Austria and Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's doubles semifinal at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar on May 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

Shin Yu-bin, right, and Ryu Han-na in action against Sofia Polcanova of Austria and Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's doubles semifinal at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar on May 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Han-na clinched a bronze medal in the women’s doubles event at the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, showcasing the recently reunited duo's talent. 
 
Shin and Ryu fell short of reaching the final after losing the semifinal 3-2 to Sofia Polcanova of Austria and Bernadette Szocs of Romania, but still secured an automatic bronze as the tournament does not have a third-place match. 
 

Related Article

 
The Korean duo's bronze demonstrates that the country has a reliable powerhouse in the women's doubles, where Shin and now-retired Jeon Jee-hee had excelled. 
 
This year's world championships are not the first time Shin and Ryu have played alongside each other, as the duo won the Asian Junior Championships together in 2018 and finished runners-up in that tournament the following year.
 
While Shin went on to win a silver at the World Championships in 2023 and gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games that year alongside Jeon, Ryu established herself as a dominant doubles specialist in the Korean league with her Posco International teammates.
  
The reunion of Shin and Ryu came after Jeon’s retirement and signals their potential for further improvements ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 
  
Shin ends this year's world championships with two bronze medals after claiming her first in the mixed doubles event with Lim Jong-hoon and becoming the first Korean female player to earn multiple medals in a single world championships in 32 years in the process. 
 
The last to do so was Hyun Jung-hwa, who won gold in singles and silver in mixed doubles at the 1993 Gothenburg championships 
 
Shin has won medals from every major competition at 20, with three world championships, four Asian Games and two Olympic medals in her medal-rich cabinet.  
  
She not only won Korea's first gold medal in 21 years at the Asian Games in 2023 by topping the podium with Jeon in Hangzhou, China, but also ended a 12-year medal drought in the sport in the Olympics with a bronze in the mixed doubles events at the Paris Games last year alongside Lim.  
 
She went on to capture one more bronze in the team event in Paris.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Shin Yu-bin Ryu Han-na 2025 World Table Tennis Championships

More in Olympic Sports

Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Han-na win bronze at World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar

Record-breaking Korean sport shooter with level 2 hearing disability sets sights on Olympic gold

Foreign boxer Choi Shi-ro fights for shot at Korean citizenship and boxing history

Asian Games gold winner Cha Jun-hwan joins new Seoul-backed figure skating team

Lee Hae-in and You Young cleared to compete as suspensions are lifted

Related Stories

Shin Yu-bin wins silver at Asian Table Tennis Championship

Korea start strong at table tennis team worlds

Shin Yu-bin beats world No. 10 to reach WTT Champions quarterfinals

Shin Yu-bin loses women's singles bronze medal match to Hina Hayata of Japan

Shin Yu-bin is fighting fit and looking for some silverware
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)