 Hana Financial Group launches new reverse mortgage product aimed at older adults
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana Financial Group launches new reverse mortgage product aimed at older adults

Published: 26 May. 2025, 14:27
A promotional image for Hana Financial Group's a new private reverse mortgage product, ″Hana The Next Home Pension″ [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

A promotional image for Hana Financial Group's a new private reverse mortgage product, ″Hana The Next Home Pension″ [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group announced on Monday that it is launching a new private reverse mortgage product, “Hana The Next Home Pension,” to address postretirement income insecurity and residential stability among older adults.
 
Jointly developed by Hana Bank and Hana Life, the product allows homeowners and their spouses aged 55 or older to entrust their homes to Hana Bank and receive fixed monthly pension payments from Hana Life for life, even after one spouse passes away.  
 

Related Article

 
Sales began nationwide on Monday at Hana Bank branches, following regulatory approval as an innovative financial service from the Financial Services Commission in December.
 
Unlike government-backed reverse mortgage programs, Hana The Next Home Pension accepts properties valued above 1.2 billion won ($881,230) and permits participation even for households owning multiple properties.  
 
The structure limits liability to the entrusted property, meaning heirs are not required to repay any shortfall if the total pension received exceeds the property’s sale value. Any surplus proceeds from a posthumous sale are passed on to the heirs.
 
Payment options include a flat monthly amount, front-loaded payments or incrementally increasing payments.  
 
The product applies a fixed interest rate, set at 3.95 percent as of May, based on the previous month’s average 10-year treasury bond yield plus a 1.3 percentage point margin.
 
This offering is part of Hana’s broader Hana The Next initiative, launched in October last year to serve Korea’s aging population. The initiative also includes tailored asset management products, insurance plans and dedicated senior consulting lounges offering both financial and nonfinancial services, such as retirement planning, digital education and leisure programs.
 
“Hana Group will continue expanding its senior-focused services to support retirees in building more secure and dignified second chapters in life,” said a group official.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hana Financial Group pension

More in Finance

Hana Financial Group launches new reverse mortgage product aimed at older adults

Moody's upgrades Hanwha Life's credit in nod to global potential

Kospi closes flat Friday following mixed overnight results on Wall Street

Overseas card spending falls by most in 3 years in Q1 amid weak consumption

As Korea's snap election approaches, here are stock strategies to consider

Related Stories

Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Hana's currency exchange service Travlog hits over 5 million subscribers

Hana chair woos foreign investors with value enhancement plan

Hana Financial inks cooperation agreement with France's Crédit Agricole CIB

Hana Bank opens first Mexican sales branch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)