Autonomous advances: ITS Forum showcases self-driving tech in Suwon

An autonomous vehicle is undergoing a test run on May 26 in front of the Suwon Convention Center in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, two days ahead of the opening of the 20th Intelligent Transport Systems Asia-Pacific. During the forum, which runs from May 28 to 30, Suwon will operate autonomous vehicles along a 3.2-kilometer (2-mile) loop connecting the Suwon Convention Center, Gwanggyo Jungang station, Hongjaegyo Samgeori, and Central Park-ro Sageori.