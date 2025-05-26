 Coupang moves to single CEO system under Park Dae-jun
Coupang moves to single CEO system under Park Dae-jun

Published: 26 May. 2025, 16:54
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun [COUPANG]

Coupang will shift to a single CEO system under Park Dae-jun, ending its previous co-CEO structure with Kang Han-seung, the company announced on Monday. 
 
Park will oversee all aspects of Coupang's operations.
 

Park joined Coupang in 2012 as head of policy. He later served as vice president of policy and has led the company’s new business division since 2020.
 
Park expanded Coupang’s signature Rocket Delivery service nationwide through AI-driven logistics innovation during his tenure and played a key role in creating large-scale employment. 
 
Park led partnerships with local governments and agencies, launching permanent promotional projects like the “Good Store” initiative. The project aimed to broaden digital sales channels for small businesses and regional farms.
  
He also directed the development of new businesses such as food delivery app Coupang Eats and streaming service Coupang Play, focusing on enhancing customer experience and driving sustainable growth.
  
Kang, who was in charge of Coupang’s management, will now oversee business development in North America and provide support for the company’s overseas expansion.
  
Coupang Inc., the company’s U.S.-based parent company, is ramping up its global efforts following success in Korea. Recent moves include expanding Rocket Delivery to Taiwan and launching a luxury e-commerce service through Farfetch.
  
With the leadership reshuffle, Coupang plans to further strengthen its small-business sales platform and accelerate Rocket Delivery’s expansion across Korea, building on its AI logistics capabilities.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
