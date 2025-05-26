OpenAI to open office in Seoul

Why GM and Ford struggle in Korea: Trump blames rules, consumers say otherwise

Industry Ministry asks Trump to kill tariffs on Korean imports

Coupang moves to single CEO system under Park Dae-jun

Trump's threat of 25% tariff on smartphones has Samsung on edge

Related Stories

Coupang to proceed with $2B investment plan to hire 10,000 outside Seoul

How far a company’s arrogance can go

Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center

Coupang will invest $2.2 billion to roll out Rocket Delivery across Korea

Coupang reports massive second-quarter loss