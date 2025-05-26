 Frigid phone found


Published: 26 May. 2025, 19:06 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 19:49
Mikael Krekula smiles after retrieving his Galaxy S23 phone from the frozen Kalix River with a fishing net affixed to a stick.[SAMSUNG NEWSROOM]



Samsung Electronics recently posted on its newsroom the story of Mikael Krekula, an Arctic wilderness guide in Kiruna, Sweden, who dropped his Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in the freezing waters of the Kalix River, only to retrieve it unscathed. Krekula's phone remained submerged for five hours before he retrieved it from where it rested three meters below the surface. It powered on immediately displaying three missed calls. There was no need for a reboot or drying procedures. Krekula continues to guide guests with his Galaxy S23 Ultra close at hand. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]


