Hyundai Motor Group launches 125 billion won startup investment fund

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has established its third startup investment fund to support innovative venture companies with cutting-edge technologies and ideas.The group's third fund under its Zero1ne accelerator program has been set up at a scale of 125 billion won ($91.4 million), with financial participation from group affiliates.Hyundai Motor and Kia each invested 40 billion won, while Hyundai Motor Securities contributed 10 billion won. Additional investments came from seven other units, including Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Rotem.The fund aims to identify and invest in promising startups in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, particularly those working in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, hydrogen and cybersecurity.The group said it will also seek strategic collaboration opportunities between the selected startups and its affiliates, with a focus on internalizing next-generation innovations.Since launching the Zero1ne platform in 2018, the group has established two previous funds. Together, those funds have backed 105 startups and generated more than 200 collaboration cases across the group."By deepening collaboration with innovative startups, we aim to generate meaningful synergies across our affiliates and accelerate our future-ready business initiatives," said Noh Kyu-seung, head of the Zero1ne division at Hyundai Motor Group.Yonhap