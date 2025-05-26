Starbucks to break tradition with first-ever self-service kiosks in Korea and Japan
Published: 26 May. 2025, 09:27
Starbucks is introducing self-service kiosks in Korea and Japan, marking the first time the brand has used machines to serve customers.
Starbucks Korea announced Monday that it will begin installing kiosks at some 10 Starbucks cafes in Korea starting this week.
This marks the first time Starbucks is using kiosks, deviating from its longstanding principle of direct interaction with customers.
The kiosks will be introduced on a trial basis at around 10 stores located in tourist and office districts, including Seoul and Jeju Island.
The first kiosks will be installed in the Myeong-dong area of Seoul, a popular destination for foreign tourists and a location with heavy foot traffic. Two Myeong-dong branches will be installed with kiosks within this week.
Tourists and customers are expected to be able to use the kiosks starting early next month.
“The number of foreign tourists has increased, and language barriers have made communication difficult, so we developed the kiosks to address this issue,” said a Starbucks Korea representative. “We aim to attract foreign demand in tourist areas through the kiosks.”
“Consumers who are uncomfortable with face-to-face ordering may also prefer to use kiosks,” the representative added.
Starbucks Japan is also reportedly introducing kiosks around the same time at stores in Japan. The implementation of kiosks is expected to enhance operational efficiency in stores.
Other coffee brands like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and A Twosome Place already operate kiosks.
Starbucks had previously refrained from introducing kiosks because its U.S. headquarters emphasized personal interaction with customers, applying this principle across its global branches.
Previously, in 2014, Starbucks Korea pioneered its digital transformation by launching “Siren Order,” a mobile ordering service that lets customers order without waiting in line.
Siren Order has become a routine service, used by one in three customers, with total orders surpassing 500 million as of last year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)