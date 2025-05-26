Bangucheon petroglyphs raise expectations for Unesco inscription
Published: 26 May. 2025, 18:55
Petroglyphs carved by early inhabitants of the Korean Peninsula, preserved along the Bangucheon, a stream in Ulsan, are expected to be inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site.
According to Unesco and academic sources on Monday, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) has issued a recommendation for inscription regarding Korea’s nomination of the site.
The official title of the nomination is “Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream.”
Icomos, the advisory body responsible for evaluating World Heritage nominations, makes one of four recommendations to the World Heritage Committee: inscription, deferral, referral or non-inscription.
In most cases, sites that receive a recommendation for inscription from Icomos are later approved by the World Heritage Committee without issue.
The Bangucheon petroglyphs are considered a pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture and include two designated national treasures: the Bangudae Petroglyphs in Daegok-ri, Ulju, and the Petroglyphs at Cheonjeon-ri, Ulju.
A final decision will be made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled for July in Paris.
If inscribed, the site would become Korea’s 17th Unesco World Heritage site.
