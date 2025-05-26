Next president must prioritize the economy (KOR)

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Sunday that if elected, his first move would be to form an emergency task force on economic response. His rivals, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, have both pledged deregulation to revive the economy. Yet across the board, the rhetoric of crisis has outpaced the presentation of concrete strategies.The Korean economy is showing signs of systemic distress. Domestic consumption remains weak, global uncertainty is rising amid renewed tariff disputes and annual growth is expected to hover near zero percent. As the country faces declining birthrates, an aging population and stagnating industrial innovation, concerns about a prolonged low-growth era are intensifying.Small businesses and self-employed workers are among the most vulnerable. According to Korea Credit Data, average revenue per small business in the first quarter of this year was 41.79 million won ($30,500), down 12.9 percent from the previous quarter. Personal debt is mounting. Loans to sole proprietors totaled around 719 trillion won as of the end of Q1, an increase of 15 trillion won on year. Roughly 499,000 of the 3.62 million businesses with loans shut down during the same period.The signs are growing more ominous. Even cafes, which saw a boom during the pandemic, have declined in number for the first time, according to National Tax Service data. The number of convenience stores and fried chicken outlets has also decreased. Many who turned to self-employment for lack of job opportunities are now retreating amid high inflation, high interest rates and oversaturated markets.Despite the economic slump, Seoul’s housing market is beginning to stir again. Ahead of the third phase of the debt service ratio (DSR) cap taking effect in July, apartment prices in the capital, which had cooled, are rising again. With loan conditions set to tighten, last-minute borrowing is driving up transactions. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding post-election real estate policy is fueling speculative demand.These are all troubling signals. Rising home prices in Seoul could deepen household debt, reduce consumption and further depress domestic demand — amplifying the risk of an economic downturn. Regional disparities in the property market are also widening, with unsold units in the provinces increasing as capital flows to the greater Seoul area.Whoever takes office must act decisively. Fiscal policy should focus on stimulating domestic demand, and the real estate sector requires swift intervention to prevent broader instability. Voters deserve more than populist pledges. The next administration must present a credible, growth-driven strategy that strengthens the foundations of the economy and creates jobs.이재명 더불어민주당 대선후보가 자신이 당선되면 ‘비상경제 대응 TF’를 가장 먼저 구성하겠다고 밝혔다. 김문수 국민의힘 대선후보와 이준석 개혁신당 대선후보는 각각 규제 완화와 규제 혁파를 내걸며 경제 살리기에 방점을 찍고 있다. 하지만 이들의 공약과 목소리에는 위기감만 있을 뿐 구체적인 대책은 찾기 힘들다.한국 경제는 총체적 난국이다. 내수 부진에 관세 전쟁 등 대외 환경의 불확실성이 커지며 0%대 성장이 예고된 상태다. 저출생·고령화에 신산업 성장 동력도 사라지며 저성장 고착화에 대한 우려도 커지고 있다. 불황의 그림자가 짙어지며 자영업자와 소상공인은 벼랑 끝으로 내몰리고 있다. 벌이는 시원찮다. 한국신용데이터(KCD) 보고서에 따르면 올해 1분기 소상공인 한 곳당 매출(4179만원)은 전분기보다 12.9% 줄었다. 빚은 늘고 있다. 1분기 말 기준 개인사업자의 대출 잔액(약 719조원)은 1년 전보다 15조원가량 불어났다. 문 닫는 가게도 많다. 1분기 말 기준 개인사업자 대출이 있는 사업장(약 362만 개) 중 49만9000곳이 폐업했다.우리 경제의 약한 고리는 더 위험해지고 있다. 국세청 통계에 따르면 코로나19 확산기에도 늘었던 커피음료점(카페)이 1분기 기준 올해 처음 감소했다. 편의점과 치킨 등 주요 외식업체도 줄었다. 양질의 일자리 부족과 성긴 사회 안전망 탓에 생계를 위해 자영업 전선에 뛰어든 이들이 고금리·고물가 속 내수 부진과 시장 포화에 폐업을 택한 것이다.내수 부진과 경기 침체에도 서울 부동산 시장은 다시 들썩이고 있다. 오는 7월 3단계 스트레스 DSR(총부채원리금상환비율) 시행을 앞두고 소강상태에 접어든 듯했던 서울 아파트값이 꿈틀대고 있다. 수도권 지역의 대출액이 줄어드는 만큼 ‘대출 막차 타기’ 수요로 거래가 늘고 있다. 새 정부 출범 이후 부동산 정책에 대한 불확실성도 부동산 투자 수요를 자극하고 있다.모두 불안한 경제 신호다. 서울의 집값 상승은 가계빚 증가로 이어지고, 소비 여력 감소와 내수 부진의 악순환을 가져올 가능성이 크다. 자영업 상황이 더욱 나빠질 수 있다는 이야기다. 가계대출 부실에 따른 경제 불안도 경계해야 한다. 수도권 부동산 시장으로 돈이 몰리면서 부동산 양극화가 더욱 심화할 걱정도 커지고 있다.누가 집권하더라도 비상한 대책으로 위기를 돌파할 방안을 모색해야 한다. 재정 지출은 경기 부양과 내수 회복에 집중하고, 부동산 시장과 관련해서는 위기의 전이를 막을 빠른 조치를 준비해야 한다. 표심을 잡기 위한 선심성 퍼주기 공약이 아니라 경제 전반의 체력과 역량을 키워 생산과 고용, 성장을 이끌어낼 정책을 제시해야 한다.