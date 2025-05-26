Seeing the sound of the world: Guanyin Pavilion at Dule Temple in Tianjin (KOR)

The Liao Dynasty (916–1125), founded by the Khitan people, ruled a vast area north of the Yellow River. Though seminomadic in origin, the Khitans were devout Buddhists who constructed many temples across their territory. Among the finest surviving examples is the Guanyin Pavilion at Dule Temple (獨樂寺) in Tianjin, one of the three greatest extant Liao structures and a representative cultural asset of China.Dule Temple is in Jizhou District, Tianjin, and is believed to have been founded during the Sui Dynasty. The name Dule, meaning “solitary joy,” is associated with An Lushan, a Tang-era general whose courtesy name was An Dule. After holding gatherings at the temple, the name became fixed. In 984, the temple was largely rebuilt, and the Shanmen, or main gate, and Guanyin Pavilion from that period still stand today. During the Qing Dynasty, Emperor Xianfeng ordered the construction of a temporary palace at Dule Temple as a resting place while visiting the Eastern Qing Tombs in nearby Hebei, China.The Guanyin Pavilion is a two-story timber structure standing 23 meters (75 feet) tall. Ingeniously designed, its second floor is opened in a hexagonal shape, forming a single vertical space. At the center stands an 11-meter statue of Guanyin, the bodhisattva of compassion. From the lower floor, worshippers look up at the figure; from the balcony above, they come face to face with her calm expression.The pavilion enshrines the Eleven-Headed Guanyin, a form that symbolizes the Bodhisattva’s omnidirectional awareness of suffering. While ears can process only one sound at a time, eyes can perceive many things at once. Hence, Guanyin “sees” the world’s cries. Ten additional heads atop the original amplify her field of vision, bringing the total number of eyes to 22 — ready to witness and respond to all suffering.The architectural detail is also notable. The wooden brackets, or, that support the roof differ in size according to their placement — larger above the columns, smaller between them — demonstrating a rational distribution of weight. The result is a structure that is both majestic and graceful. Compared to the dramatic style of Song architecture, the simplicity of Ming, and the ornateness of Qing, Liao architecture strikes a balanced and restrained tone, often resonating with Korean aesthetic tastes.In 1780, Korean scholar Park Ji-won visited the temple while on a diplomatic mission to Beijing. His account of encountering the bodhisattva adds a personal historical link across centuries and cultures.거란족의 요나라(916~1125년)는 황하 이북의 광대한 지역을 영토로 삼았다. 반유목 생활의 북방 민족이었으나 불교를 숭상해 이 지역에 수많은 사찰을 건설했다. 톈진 두러사(獨樂寺) 관음각은 현존 요나라 3대 건축으로 꼽히며 중국을 대표하는 문화유산이다.톈진시 지저우(蓟州)구에 위치한 두러사는 수나라 때 창건했다 전한다. 당나라의 서역계 무장 안녹산, 일명 안독락(安獨樂)이 이곳에서 집회를 연 이후 두러사라는 이름이 고착되었다. 984년 사찰을 크게 다시 지었고, 이때의 산문(山門)과 관음각이 현존한다. 후대 청나라는 허베이성에 황릉 단지를 조성했고, 함풍제는 두러사에 행궁을 지어 청동릉(清東陵) 참배 도중에 유숙했다.관음각은 2층 누각으로 23m의 높은 건물이다. 내부의 2층 바닥을 긴 육각형으로 뚫어 아래위를 한 공간으로 처리했고, 이 통층에 키 11m의 관세음보살상을 세웠다. 아래층에서 보살상을 우러러 경배하고, 위층 발코니에서 보살의 얼굴을 마주 대하게 된다. 소리는 한 번에 하나만 들을 수 있다. 그래서야 중생들의 숱한 소원을 어느 세월에 다 들어줄까? 그러나 눈은 동시에 만 가지를 본다. 그래서 보살은 세상의 소리를 ‘보는’ 관세음보살이 되었다. 눈이 많으면 더 많은 소리를 볼 수 있다. 그래서 보살 머리 위에 10개의 머리를 더해 눈도 22개가 되었다. 관음각에 서 있는 11면 관세음보살은 세상의 어떤 소리, 모든 소원을 다 들어줄 기세다.벽체 위에서 지붕을 받치는 부재를 공포(栱包)라 하는데, 기둥 위의 공포는 크고 기둥 사이의 것은 작다. 하중 정도에 따라 합리적으로 조절한 결과다. 전체적으로 장중하면서도 우아한 품격을 가졌다. 송의 건축은 과장되며 명은 단조롭고 청은 요란하나, 요의 건축은 적절한 절제미로 우리 미감에 친숙하다. 1780년 여름, 박지원도 연행사로 가는 도중 여기에 들러 관세음보살을 친견했다. 250년 전 연암이 방문했다니 더 정겨운 건물이다.