아침용 미국 시리얼, 건강에 안좋아지고 있다는 연구 나와
Published: 26 May. 2025, 09:33 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 09:36
American Breakfast Cereals Are Becoming Less Healthy, Study Finds
Breakfast cereals, a heavily marketed, highly processed mainstay of the American diet, especially among children, are becoming less healthy, filled with increasing amounts of sugar, fat and sodium, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study also found that cereals’ protein and fiber content — nutrients essential for a healthy diet — have been in decline.
The findings, based on an analysis of 1,200 new or reformulated cereal products introduced in the United States between 2010 and 2023, are likely to add fuel to the ongoing debate about the relationship between processed food, mounting childhood obesity and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
The debate has gained greater prominence in the months since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began using the federal bully pulpit to excoriate ultra-processed foods as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.
Shuoli Zhao, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Kentucky and a co-author of the new study, said the findings were especially notable given evolving consumer awareness about the links between excess consumption of sugar, salt and saturated fat and chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.
“What’s most surprising to me is that the healthy claims made on the front of these products and the nutritional facts on the back are actually going in the opposite direction,” he said.
The analysis, based on data gathered by marketing consultancy Mintel, did not identify brand names. The vast majority of the 1,200 products it analyzed were relaunches of existing cereals, including so-called reformulations that alter a product’s taste or nutritional content, Zhao said.
The study found that the total fat content per serving of newly launched breakfast cereals increased nearly 34% between 2010 and 2023, and sodium content climbed by 32%. Sugar content in the newly introduced products rose by nearly 11%, according to the analysis.
So-called ready-to-eat cereals are the most commonly consumed food product among children ages 5 to 12, according to Department of Agriculture data, and nearly a third of all American children eat cereal each morning. In contrast, only 15% of children have fruit with their breakfast, and just 10% consume eggs, according to the data.
Kellogg Co., General Mills and Post Holdings, the three largest makers of breakfast cereals in the United States, did not respond to requests for comment.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times. Posted on May 21, 2025, 3:29 pm
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/21/health/cereal-nutrients-unhealthy.html
아침용 미국 시리얼, 건강에 안좋아지고 있다는 연구 나와
아침으로 먹는 시리얼은 제조 업체들이 마케팅에 큰 돈을 쓰는 식품이며, 특히 어린이들에게 미국식 식사의 중심 같은 역할을 하는 존재다. 하지만 이 시리얼에 든 설탕, 지방, 나트륨 함량이 점점 늘면서 건강에 안좋아지고 있다는 연구결과가 수요일(21일) JAMA 네트워크 오픈(미국 의학협회) 저널에 공개됐다. 연구는 또한 건강에 도움이 되는 시리얼의 단백질과 섬유질 함유량은 꾸준히 줄어들고 있다는 분석도 공개했다.
이번 연구는 미국에서 2010~2023년 사이 새로 출시하거나 다시 성분을 재조정해 시장에 나온 시리얼 성분 함량을 분석한 결과다. 이는 가공식품과 어린이 비만, 그리고 만연하는 만성 질환의 상관관계에 대해 이미 뜨거워진 논쟁에 더 불을 지필 것으로 예상된다.
트럼프 2기 정부 들어 미 보건부 장관에 임명된 로버트 F. 케네디 주니어가 연방 정부 차원에서 "미국을 다시 건강하게" 캠페인으로 초가공식품의 위험성을 대중들에게 널리 알리고 나서면서 이 논쟁은 더욱 뜨거워졌다.
이번 연구를 공동 진행한 슈오리 자오 미 캔터키대 농업경제학과 교수는 소비자들이 점점 더 설탕, 염분, 포화지방 섭취 여부와 당뇨, 고혈압, 암 등 만성 질환과의 상관 관계에 대해 관심을 기울이고 있는 가운데 이런 연구 결과가 나왔다는 사실이 특히 주목할 만 하다고 밝혔다.
"시리얼 박스 앞면에 써 있는 '건강에 좋아요'란 주장과 박스 뒷면의 성분 표시가 점점 더 반대 방향으로 가고 있다는 사실이 가장 놀랍다"고 자오 교수는 말했다.
마케팅 컨설팅 회사인 민텔이 수집한 데이터를 바탕으로 한 이번 분석은 구체적인 브랜드 이름을 밝히진 않았다. 1200개 제품 대부분은 기존의 성분을 재조정해 출시하거나, 기존 제품의 맛 또는 일부 성분에 변화를 줘 출시한 것들이었다.
연구는 2010~2023년 새로 출시된 아침식사용 시리얼에서 지방 함량은 34% 늘었고, 나트륨 함량은 32% 증가했으며, 설탕 함유양도 11% 올랐다고 밝혔다.
미 농무부에 따르면 우유나 두유만 부어 바로 먹을 수 있는 시리얼은 미국의 5~12세 어린이들이 가장 많이 섭취하는 식품이다. 미국 어린이 중 거의 3분의 1이 매일 아침 시리얼을 먹는다. 하지만 아침 식사로 과일을 먹는 어린이는 15%에 그치며, 달걀을 섭취하는 어린이 비중도 10%로 매우 낮다.
켈로그와 제너럴밀즈, 포스트 등 미국 시리얼 3대 제조업체는 이 연구 결과에 대한 입장을 밝혀 달라는 요청에 응하지 않았다.
WRITTEN BY ANDREW JACOBS AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)