 BTOB's Yook Sung-jae to release new EP 'All About Blue' in June
Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:07
Actor Yook Sung-jae poses during a press conference for the SBS period drama series ″The Haunted Palace″ in western Seoul on April 17. [NEWS1]

Yook Sung-jae of boy band BTOB is set to release the EP “All About Blue” on June 19, agency I Will Media said Monday.
 
The singer and actor posted a teaser poster to his social media channels the same day.
 

The agency did not reveal further details.
 
It’s Yook’s first album in a year since the EP “Exhibition: Look Closely” (2024), with the lead track “Be Somebody.” Yook also released the single “Lie” earlier this month.
 
Poster for Yook Sung-jae's upcoming EP ″All About Blue″ [I WILL MEDIA]

Yook debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012. The sextet — comprised of members Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Lim Hyun-sik, Peniel and Yook — is best known for songs like “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018).
 
Yook is also active as an actor, having made appearances on television series such as tvN’s “Monstar” (2013), “Reply 1994” (2013) and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2015-16). He is currently starring in the SBS period drama series “The Haunted Palace.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
