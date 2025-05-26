BTS member Jin's solo EP 'Echo' hits No. 3 on U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart
Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:40
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Jin’s second solo EP “Echo” ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the BTS member’s agency BigHit Music said Monday.
“Echo,” which was released on May 16, made its debut on the chart for the week of May 31.
It’s Jin’s highest record on the Billboard 200 chart for all his albums. His previous EP, “Happy” (2024), peaked at No. 4.
“Echo” is comprised of seven songs: the lead track “Don’t Say You Love Me,” “Nothing Without Your Love,” “Loser,” “Rope It,” “With the Clouds,” “Background” and “To Me, Today.”
The EP also ranked at No. 63 on the British Official Albums Chart.
Jin is set to perform at Goyang Stadium for his first solo concert, titled “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour” on June 28 and 29. Then he will perform 18 concerts in nine cities: Chiba, Japan; Osaka, Japan; Anaheim, California; Dallas; Tampa, Florida; Newark; London and Amsterdam.
