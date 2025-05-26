Blackpink comeback announced along with a new quartet to follow in its footsteps
Published: 26 May. 2025, 09:31 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 09:54
Girl group Blackpink will release a new song for the first time in over two years, and a new four-member girl group will be launched by YG Entertainment as its successor, the agency’s chief producer announced Monday.
The news was part of YG Entertainment’s road map for the second half of 2025, unveiled by founder and de facto head Yang Hyun-suk in a video titled “Blackpink, BabyMonster, Treasure and Upcoming Rookies.”
Yang began by announcing Blackpink’s long-awaited comeback, though he did not provide a specific release date. The announcement marks the group’s first new music in two years and eight months since the release of their first full-length album “Born Pink” in September 2022.
The quartet will also launch its "Deadline" world tour with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6, followed by performances in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.
BabyMonster will release a new single titled “Hot Sauce” in July, followed by another single in September and an EP on Oct. 1.
"Hot Sauce will be a 1980s-style hip-hop track,” Yang said. “It’s a gift to listeners in hopes that you’ll have a fun summer.”
Boy band Treasure will release a new EP on Sept. 1 and embark on a new tour in October.
“We will continue to support Treasure so the band can release at least two albums a year and actively engage with fans,” said Yang.
YG Entertainment also revealed that two new boy bands and two girl groups are in development. One boy band is set to debut next year, while a new four-member girl group is in the works. No debut date has been set for the latter.
“We will showcase an upgraded YG Entertainment system starting in the second half of this year,” Yang said.
The video concluded with a teaser hinting at the future reveal of the members of the upcoming girl group.
