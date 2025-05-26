Girl group aespa wraps up Japanese fan meet and greets, announced four-city Japan tour starting Oct. 4
Published: 26 May. 2025, 15:00
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group aespa wrapped up its Japanese fan meet and greets over the weekend, SM Entertainment said Monday.
Titled “To MY World,” the two-day event was held on May 24 and 25 at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan.
The group performed songs such as “Zoom Zoom” (2023), “Supernova” (2024), “Whiplash” (2024) and “Hot Mess” (2024), as well as played games with the audience.
The group also announced that it would tour four Japanese locations for 10 concerts starting Oct. 4, in Fukuoka, Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka.
aespa recently won accolades at the Japan Gold Disc Award, Video Music Awards Japan and the Music Awards Japan.
