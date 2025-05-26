'Happy Burstday': Fireworks light up Han River as Seventeen celebrates 10 years with special concert
Published: 26 May. 2025, 13:36
SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
A bridge across Seoul's Han River was closed off on Sunday afternoon as an entire section of the southwestern riverbank was transformed into a bustling festival for the boy band Seventeen’s 10th anniversary.
It felt as if the whole area had been brought to life for the occasion, with some 60,000 people gathering in the space for what was known as Seventeen's "B-Day Festival."
“The fact that there are, like, 13 people who even like each other for 10 years is crazy,” said a Canadian Carat — the moniker for Seventeen fans — who flew all the way to Seoul from Los Angeles for the three-day celebration that ran through Sunday.
“It's like fate that there are 13 people who are willing to work together and leverage their strengths and weaknesses for over 10 years,” added the 29-year-old on anonymity. “And they're still willing to commit to that.”
She attended all three days of the band's "B-Day Festival," and was eagerly anticipating the concert on Jamsu Bridge scheduled for later that day.
Seventeen, the 13-member boy band managed by HYBE’s Pledis Entertainment, marks the 10th anniversary of its debut on May 26, 2015. Its agency pulled out all the stops, turning the celebration into a full-fledged party.
In addition to the festival that took place at Banpo Hangang Park in southern Seoul, the festivities also included various brand collaborations, a photo zone and promotional events spread across the capital city.
The riverbank was flooded with tens of thousands of people as fans visited to celebrate the milestone, with Seventeen’s decade-long journey showcased at an exhibition zone. Crowds queued to join event booths where partner brands such as CJ CheilJedang gave out gifts for fans. Visitors also left heartfelt messages of support for the members in an interactive message zone. A giant BongBong — a character inspired by Seventeen’s official light stick dubbed Carat Bong — stood floating on the Han River while massive LED screens installed on picnic areas on either side of the Jamsu Bridge played the group’s previous hits.
It was a celebration well deserved. Reaching a 10-year milestone while continuing stronger than ever is an achievement in itself, even more so for a 13-member group that has remained tightly bound together for that length of time.
But both the boy band and its devoted fans believe the journey is far from over.
“Seventeen will challenge eternity,” declared member Hoshi during the group’s fan meeting in Osaka in March — which became a phrase that adorned the exterior of HYBE’s headquarters building in central Seoul in a grand tribute.
Nurul Jalil, a Singaporean fan who’s been a Carat for about four years now, had to wait four hours to check out a merchandise booth on Saturday. But it was entirely worth it, the 32-year-old said.
“My bias, S.Coups, always says that ‘you will find Seventeen when it's the right time for you to find Seventeen,’” Jalil said, recalling on the group leader’s message that the band and Carats are meant to find each other.
“They make us very happy — it’s like free therapy,” the fan added with a joyful laugh.
Seventeen made history as the first K-pop act to perform on the Jamsu Bridge, and the band made the most of it.
Organizing a concert seamlessly is never easy, let alone one on a narrow bridge. The linear layout of the space inevitably caused the 6,000 fans to pack tightly to see the group perform. The concert was also delayed about 20 minutes due to the slow entry of the audience members, while visibility was limited from certain side seats as LED screens obstructed views for some.
Still, the stunning sunset over the Han River, coupled with beautiful fireworks and water effects from the sides of the bridge, made the experience worth the wait.
It was an iconic moment, to say the least — Seventeen’s energetic and heartfelt tracks perfectly matched the emotional and joyous energy filling up the riverbank.
Seventeen opened the concert with “Thunder,” an electrifying lead track from the band’s fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday.” By the time the show reached “Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day” (2018), an ode to youthful summer days, the sun had almost set, leaving only a faint red glow lingering in the western sky.
“My imagination ran wild ever since I heard that we’d be holding a concert on Jamsu Bridge, like, ‘Will there be a yacht? Will the sunset be pretty? Will it rain that day?'” shared member Mingyu, adding, “And looking at everything today, it’s just perfect in so many ways.”
“We’ve never been this nervous and excited while preparing for a show,” said Seungkwan, describing the event as "an opportunity that feels like a miracle.”
While the crowd couldn’t stand up to dance with the members due to safety issues, it didn’t dampen the spirits of Carat. Those on the bridge as well as those watching the show being livestreamed at picnic areas of the Han River Park cheered wildly for every stage.
“Very Nice” (2016), Seventeen’s signature concert closer, known for seemingly endless chorus reprises, finished a bit shorter than the group’s usual routine. But the show fully lived up to fans expectations.
Fireworks lit up the clear night sky above a sea of glowing light sticks — a fitting finale for the group’s birthday celebration, or rather, its “Burstday” — marking the explosive launch of Seventeen into a new era.
BY SHIN HA-NEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
