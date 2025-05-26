'Happy Burstday': Fireworks light up Han River as Seventeen celebrates 10 years with special concert

Girl group aespa wraps up Japanese fan meet and greets, announced four-city Japan tour starting Oct. 4

Tomorrow X Together wraps up 'Act: Promise' world tour

KickFlip anything but frozen with EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' — in pictures

KickFlip's second EP brings 'minty, explosive energy' in time for summer

JYP Entertainment to roll out new boy band KickFlip, following Stray Kids

Rookie boy band KickFlip ready to turn K-pop world upside down with debut album

KickFlip to release second EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' on May 26

JYP Entertainment's Q3 operating profit surges 59 percent