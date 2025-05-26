 KickFlip anything but frozen with EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' — in pictures
KickFlip anything but frozen with EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' — in pictures

Published: 26 May. 2025, 18:00 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 18:16
Boy band KickFlip performs the lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip held a showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday to mark the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!”
 
The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — performed the lead track “Freeze,” the B-side “Skip It!” and also introduced their album to the media.
 
The EP features seven tracks, including the title track “Freeze,” along with B-sides “Skip It!,” “Before the Sun Explodes,” “Electricity,” “Complicated!!,” “Code Red” and “How We KickFlip.” Members Kyehoon, Donghwa, Donghyeon, Minje and Amaru contributed to the album’s creation, taking part in songwriting and composition. Amaru is credited for the lyrics, composition and arrangement of the track “Complicated!!”
 

“We wanted this album to serve as a kind of stamp to imprint KickFlip’s unique identity,” Donghwa told reporters. “That’s why the members voluntarily took part in composing and writing lyrics. We hope that by doing so, our message reaches fans in a more genuine and personal way.”
 
“There was a period before our debut when I was completely immersed in songwriting,” Amaru said. “I wrote over 100 songs in a year, and “Complicated!!” was one of them. Since it contains so much of my effort, I feel a strong attachment to it,” he added.
 
“Kick Out, Flip Now!” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
 
Here are some highlights from the event as KickFlip posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
 
Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs lead track “Freeze” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track “Skip It!” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track “Skip It!” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track “Skip It!” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track “Skip It!” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Kyehoon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Amaru poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghwa poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Juwang poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Minje poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Keiju poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip’s Donghyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KickFlip answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on May 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
