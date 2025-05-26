KickFlip's second EP brings 'minty, explosive energy' in time for summer
Published: 26 May. 2025, 18:13 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 18:22
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Four months into its debut, KickFlip is kicking off its first summer with what the rookie boy band members described as a “minty, explosive energy” with its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!”
“When I listened to the tracks after recording, I became certain that ‘we would be able to present everyone with a very KickFlip-ish summer’,” said member Donghyeon, who participated in composing of the album’s lead track, “Freeze,” during a press showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.
“It will be a very cool summer where you will be able to see our explosive energy,” Donghyeon said with cheerful confidence.
Donghwa, who contributed to the lyrics of the lead track, said that the group aimed to “create an album that imprints KickFlip’s unique identity like a stamp,” while describing the group's color as mint, a refreshing kick added to a cool, blue-ish hue.
“Freeze” is a hybrid dance track, marked by a guitar riff reminiscent of 1990s pop-punk songs and hyper-pop synthesizer sound with a standout chorus drop featuring Minje’s ultra-low voice that hooks the listener’s attention instantly.
True to their previous declaration to follow in the footsteps of role model Stray Kids, the rookie group has been actively engaged in the creative process. Donghyeon participated in composing “Freeze,” while Kyehoon, Donghwa, and Minje were credited their contributions in writing lyrics for the lead track. Member Amaru wrote the B-side track “Complicated!!”
The septet — consisting of Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — has racked up 322,000 units in first week album sales with its debut EP, and preorders for the new album have already surpassed 350,000 units as of Sunday, according to its agency JYP Entertainment.
The group is off to a busy summer as well, as it’s booked to appear on Lollapalooza Chicago set to take place on Aug. 2, and Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 on Aug. 23 and 24.
When asked how KickFlip differs from the wave of rising rookie boy bands that have been rapidly expanding their presence as of late, Kyehoon pointed to “uncontrollable cheekiness and playful charms that surprise you when you least expect it.”
KickFlip is the name of a skateboarding technique where a rider kicks the board with the tip of the foot and flips it 360 degrees in the air. The group hopes to “kick out the mold and change the game” with its second EP, with a goal of forging its own unique path with the members’ own hands.
“We wish to become a group that ventures into new territories, unbound by conventional ideas,” said Minje.
BY SHIN HA-NEE
