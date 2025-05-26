 KickFlip's second EP brings 'minty, explosive energy' in time for summer
Published: 26 May. 2025, 18:13 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 18:22
Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track ″Skip It!″ during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Four months into its debut, KickFlip is kicking off its first summer with what the rookie boy band members described as a “minty, explosive energy” with its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!”

 
“When I listened to the tracks after recording, I became certain that ‘we would be able to present everyone with a very KickFlip-ish summer’,” said member Donghyeon, who participated in composing of the album’s lead track, “Freeze,” during a press showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.

 

“It will be a very cool summer where you will be able to see our explosive energy,” Donghyeon said with cheerful confidence.

 
Donghwa, who contributed to the lyrics of the lead track, said that the group aimed to “create an album that imprints KickFlip’s unique identity like a stamp,” while describing the group's color as mint, a refreshing kick added to a cool, blue-ish hue.  

 
Boy band KickFlip performs lead track ″Freeze″ during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The new album comes only four months after the group released its debut EP “Flip it, Kick it!,” and features six tracks: the lead track “Freeze,” “Skip It!,” “Before the Sun Explodes,” “Electricity,” “Complicated!!,” “Code Red” and “How We KickFlip.”

 
“Freeze” is a hybrid dance track, marked by a guitar riff reminiscent of 1990s pop-punk songs and hyper-pop synthesizer sound with a standout chorus drop featuring Minje’s ultra-low voice that hooks the listener’s attention instantly.

 
True to their previous declaration to follow in the footsteps of role model Stray Kids, the rookie group has been actively engaged in the creative process. Donghyeon participated in composing “Freeze,” while Kyehoon, Donghwa, and Minje were credited their contributions in writing lyrics for the lead track. Member Amaru wrote the B-side track “Complicated!!”

 
Boy band KickFlip performs lead track ″Freeze″ during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

“There was a time pre-debut that I’d been really into songwriting — I wrote more than 100 songs that year,” said Amaru. "'Complicated!!’ is one of those 100 songs. I feel particularly attached to that track, as it reflects my efforts.”

 
The septet — consisting of Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — has racked up 322,000 units in first week album sales with its debut EP, and preorders for the new album have already surpassed 350,000 units as of Sunday, according to its agency JYP Entertainment.

 
The group is off to a busy summer as well, as it’s booked to appear on Lollapalooza Chicago set to take place on Aug. 2, and Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 on Aug. 23 and 24.

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track ″Skip It!″ during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

“We got this opportunity to stand on such huge festival stages thanks to our seniors that came before us,” said Kyehoon. “We are practicing very hard for these incredible opportunities — please look forward to our performances.”

 
When asked how KickFlip differs from the wave of rising rookie boy bands that have been rapidly expanding their presence as of late, Kyehoon pointed to “uncontrollable cheekiness and playful charms that surprise you when you least expect it.”

 
KickFlip is the name of a skateboarding technique where a rider kicks the board with the tip of the foot and flips it 360 degrees in the air. The group hopes to “kick out the mold and change the game” with its second EP, with a goal of forging its own unique path with the members’ own hands.

 
“We wish to become a group that ventures into new territories, unbound by conventional ideas,” said Minje.

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase held on May 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its second EP “Kick Out, Flip Now!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
