 Seventeen unveils new track 'Thunder' during 10th anniversary celebration performance
Published: 26 May. 2025, 10:04 Updated: 26 May. 2025, 11:51
Boy band Seventeen holds its “B-Day Party: Burst Stage” event at the Jamsu Bridge over the Han River on May 25 to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary of debut. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen held a 10th anniversary celebration performance on Sunday, giving fans a preview of its new track “Thunder,” a day ahead of the release of its upcoming album.
 
The group performed the hip-hop dance track during its “B-Day Party: Burst Stage” at the Jamsu Bridge over the Han River. “Thunder” is the lead single from Seventeen’s fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” set for release on Monday.
 

Seventeen made full use of the unique riverside setting. The bridge’s fountains lit up in coordinated colors to match the mood of each song as the group performed fan favorites including “Hot” (2022), “Rock with You” (2021), “God of Music” (2023), “Very Nice” (2016) and more.
 
Seventeen is the first K-pop act to perform at the Jamsu Bridge.
 
“This was all possible thanks to you guys, Carat,” the members said, referring to their official fan club.
 
"We will keep on growing," the members said.
 
“Happy Burstday” will be released Monday at 6 p.m. and features a total of 16 tracks — three group songs and 13 solo tracks, one from each member. It is the group’s first album to include solo songs from all 13 members.
 
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
