Tomorrow X Together wraps up 'Act: Promise' world tour
Published: 26 May. 2025, 15:03
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Tomorrow X Together wrapped up its world tour “Act: Promise” in Tokyo on Sunday, the band's agency, BigHit Music, said Monday.
The tour began in May 2024 with the band visiting 13 regions for 23 shows, including Los Angeles, Washington, Osaka, Macau, Barcelona, London, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.
“We’ve grown a lot as a band performing in places we hadn’t visited before,” Tomorrow X Together was quoted as saying by the agency in a press release.
“Meeting more fans every day was exciting and made us so happy. We will always be Tomorrow X Together, dancing and singing for you all. We’ll be back soon, so please look forward to it.”
The band recently released the digital single “Love Language.”
