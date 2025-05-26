 Trendz to embark on second Europe tour on Friday
Published: 26 May. 2025, 11:41
Boy band Trendz [NH MEDIA]

Boy band Trendz is set to begin its second Europe tour beginning in Athens on Friday, agency NH Media said Monday.
 
The tour is titled “GLOW” and will see the band visit cities in 13 European cities, including Athens; Bucharest, Romania; Sofia, Bulgaria; London; Brussels; Paris; Warsaw; Budapest; Lisbon; Milan; Geneva; Tbilisi, Georgia and Almaty, Kazakhstan.
 

Trendz released the EP “Chameleon” earlier this month.
 
The band debuted in 2022 and has seven members: Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil and Yechan. Trendz has released songs such as “TNT (Truth & Trust)” (2022), “Who” (2022), “New Dayz” (2023) and “Go Up” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
