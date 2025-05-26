Soprano Sumi Jo receives prestigious French cultural honor

Renowned Korean soprano Sumi Jo received France's Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters on Monday in recognition of her contributions to French arts and culture.The 62-year-old soprano was awarded the highest rank of the three-tier honor from the French Ministry of Culture during an award ceremony held at the Opera-Comique in Paris."Receiving such an honor is beyond anything I could have imagined. It feels like I've reached the pinnacle today," Jo said at the ceremony."While this honor is a great privilege, it also marks a new beginning. From now on, I want to dedicate myself even more to the younger generation by supporting and inspiring them," she added.Established in 1957, the honor is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of art and literature or who have contributed to promoting French culture globally.This recognition also highlights her recent contributions, such as launching her first international vocal competition in July last year at the historic Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley, aimed at supporting talented young vocalists on the global stage.As next year marks the 40th anniversary of her debut, Jo is planning various events at home and abroad.In June, Jo will go on a concert tour in China and South Korea with the winners of the 1st Sumi Jo International Singing Competition.She is also preparing a solo concert next year to commemorate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France.The biennial Sumi Jo International Competition will host its second edition in July next year.YONHAP