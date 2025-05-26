Veteran actor Park Jung-ja holds living funeral in Gangwon
Published: 26 May. 2025, 14:18
There were no tears or regrets, only laughter, at what was described as a funeral but felt more like a celebration.
Standing in the symbolic place of the deceased, veteran actor Park Jung-ja said to the crowd of 150 so-called mourners, “You know, I won't get to see your faces once I’m actually gone. Thank you. I could die right now without regrets.”
On Sunday, the 83-year-old actor hosted her own living funeral at Sunpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon. Wearing a green floral dress and red shoes, she danced ahead of a symbolic bier procession.
Held aloft by attendees were funeral banners inscribed with the titles of plays she had performed in over her 63-year career, such as “Women in Crisis,” “19 and 80,” “The Feast of the Followers,” “Antigone” and “Faust.” More than 150 banners fluttered in the sea breeze, no two being the same.
The long procession was accompanied by soprano Im Sun-hae’s song: “Just think of it as letting me go in peace. Ah, life is so fleeting. I’ll leave you with this song and go. The time is near, my dear, let’s part with only radiant smiles.”
The event also served as the final scene in a film directed and produced by actor Yoo Jun-sang, the title of which can be roughly translated to “Between Clear and Rainy Days,” which depicts an aging actor joyfully embracing death. Park, who inspired and stars in the film, invited real friends and colleagues to appear as mourners, creating a living funeral both for the movie and for herself.
Among those she personally invited were actors Gil Hae-yeon, Bae Hae-sun, Jung Kyung-sun, Kim So-hee and Nam Myeong-ryeol. Also in attendance were cultural figures such as gugak (traditional Korean music) singer Jang Sa-ik, gallerist Park Ryu-sook, stage designer Park Dong-woo, architect You Byung-an and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts CEO Ahn Ho-sang. Her husband, commercial director Lee Ji-song, and their two children also joined.
The night before, a “pre-funeral eve” was held at a cafe at the foot of Daegwallyeong in Gangneung. As instructed in the funeral notice sent out in advance, guests brought old stories and light jokes instead of condolence money.
Actor Yang Hee-kyung recalled an episode from the 1998 production of “Nunsense,” which sold out at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
“She forgot her lines during the opening performance,” Yang said. “Onstage, she turned to me and asked, ‘What do we start with?’ I realized that even the ‘god of acting’ can have moments like this.”
The crowd laughed when stage actor Oh Ji-hye recalled, “In 1991, I played her daughter in [the play] ‘Mom Discovered the Sea When She Was Fifty.’ I was 24 and too scared to even make eye contact. Now she’s like a toothless tiger.”
Park has long been known in the theater world as a strict teacher. Younger actors who failed to meet her high standards of performance were met with stern reprimands. But in everyday life, she was remembered for her warmth and generosity.
“When I entered the military at 30, she mailed me a GQ magazine every month so I wouldn’t lag behind in the fashion trends,” actor Kim Ho-young said.
“When I gave birth, she sent over a truckload of diapers. That baby is now 25,” actor Oh added.
Former Busan International Film Festival Director Kim Dong-ho, former National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu and former Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Shin Hyun-woong jokingly called themselves her “boyfriends No. 1, 2 and 3.”
Poet Park Yong-jae imagined her epitaph: “When are you coming to see my play?” honoring her lifelong devotion to the stage.
“To see so many people gather like this — Park Jung-ja’s drive, talent and personal charm are enviable. She lived a good life,” actor Kang Boo-ja said.
After the two-day event, Park said, “I’m happy to see with my own eyes the people sending me off. I always wanted my farewell to feel like a festival. I’m glad I could leave, and be sent off, with laughter.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
