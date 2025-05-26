AI shorts, online debates: Korea's 18-year-olds gear up for their first election
Published: 26 May. 2025, 14:40
For high school seniors, studying for college entrance exams used to be a top priority. However, Korean teenagers who turned 18 this year are now wielding smartphones and markers — not for school projects, but to campaign in a high-stakes presidential election set for June 3. In a country still reeling from last year’s martial law declaration and the president’s impeachment, civic engagement among the nation's youngest eligible voters has surged, transforming classrooms into hubs of political debate and activism.
Kim Young-ho, a high school senior in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, has recently been uploading one or two short-form videos related to the presidential election on YouTube each day.
“I use AI services to create short-form content in the shortest time possible and share it with my friends,” Kim said. “I started this without even telling my parents because I believe someone needs to care about politics for society to improve, even just a little.”
In 2019, Korea lowered the voting age to 18, making some high school students eligible to vote.
200,000 teen voters
There are 192,439 18-year-old students who will be eligible to vote in the 21st presidential election as of Monday, making up 42.3 percent of all high school seniors of 453,812, according to the Ministry of Education. Those born after June 5, 2007, who will not be 18 on Election Day, are excluded.
With less than 10 days remaining before the election, political interest in schools is more intense than ever. A student voter in Incheon who attended a pro-impeachment rally said, “We don’t go so far as to say who to vote for, but we often say things like, ‘Let’s go vote together.’” A social studies teacher at a high school in Yongsan District, central Seoul, said, “Students sometimes ask, ‘Who are you voting for, teacher?’”
Outside of school, discussions online are even more active. A senior voting for the first time in this election uploaded a comparison chart of presidential candidates’ campaign pledges to social media. “Even if you think there’s no one to vote for, I tell my friends we still have to vote,” she said.
Teens violating election law
In some cases, interest in politics has crossed the line. A key issue is students' uncritical use of political hate speech. Some back specific parties and call friends with opposing views “No. 1 pickers” or “No. 2 pickers,” or use derogatory terms like “old geezer” or “criminal” to refer to certain candidates.
One teacher said, “Students who treat politics like a joke are bringing ridicule-based online community culture into the classroom and imitating adults’ toxic political discourse.”
Some students have even violated election law without realizing it. Recently in Jeju, elementary and middle school students were caught tearing up and burning election posters.
Jeju police took the rare step of requesting that the provincial education office provide student-specific education, warning, “Minors can also be punished for violating the Public Official Election Act.” Damaging posters without valid cause can result in up to two years in prison or fines of up to 4 million won ($2,940).
Proper election education is needed
Experts blame the situation on a lack of education. Teachers are expected to remain politically neutral, and schools must meet required teaching hours within a set number of school days, leaving little room for election-related education.
“Even if I try to address fake news, parodies or hate speech, I sometimes get misunderstood as favoring a political side, so I avoid mentioning it at all,” said teacher at a high school in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
“Since students mostly share election-related information through hearsay, there are many misunderstandings and a high risk of legal violations,” said a high school teacher in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
“The core of civic education is ultimately participation in voting,” said Park Nam-gi, a professor emeritus at Gwangju National University of Education. “Education offices should prepare special lesson materials with essential information that voters need to know and provide them to schools, which, in turn, should conduct either in-person or video-based sessions for all students."
“If schools are struggling to educate due to neutrality concerns, then the National Election Commission and other relevant bodies should step in to provide information,” said Kim Kyung-hoe, a distinguished professor at the Graduate School of Education at Myongji University.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HOO-YEON, LEE BO-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
