Catching fishing boat ballots

Election officials process ballots via ShieldFax — a secure fax system used to transmit ballots from ships — at the offshore voting control center at the Busan Metropolitan Election Commission in Yeonje District, Busan, on May 26. On the wall of the center hangs a banner reading, “The Republic of Korea lives in the hearts of seafarers across the five oceans.” Offshore voting for the 21st presidential election began that day. A total of 3,051 eligible voters aboard 454 vessels — mostly deep-sea fishing boats captained by Korean nationals — are expected to participate. [YONHAP]