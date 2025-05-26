 Catching fishing boat ballots
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Catching fishing boat ballots

Published: 26 May. 2025, 18:32
 
Election officials process ballots via ShieldFax — a secure fax system used to transmit ballots from ships — at the offshore voting control center at the Busan Metropolitan Election Commission in Yeonje District, Busan, on May 26. On the wall of the center hangs a banner reading, “The Republic of Korea lives in the hearts of seafarers across the five oceans.” Offshore voting for the 21st presidential election began that day. A total of 3,051 eligible voters aboard 454 vessels — mostly deep-sea fishing boats captained by Korean nationals — are expected to participate. [YONHAP]
 
tags 21st presidential election

More in 2025 Presidential Election

What a festival…

Tentative overseas voter turnout for June presidential election at record high of 79.5 percent

Catching fishing boat ballots

Lee Jae-myung calls for stronger U.S. alliance, more regional engagement to counter North's threats

AI shorts, online debates: Korea's 18-year-olds gear up for their first election

Related Stories

Ballot testing

Lee Jae-myung claims 50% of election subsidies as funds are disbursed

Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election

Police bolster security for presidential candidates amid terror threats

Kooky, controversial, criminal: Cashed-up candidates come out of the woodwork for Korea's presidential elections
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)