Gwangju targets 12,000 international students by 2029, 10% staying in city after graduation
Published: 26 May. 2025, 13:44
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Gwangju hopes to have 12,000 international students by 2029, with at least 10 percent staying in the city after graduation.
Gwangju will be investing 25.85 billion won ($19 million) over five years to achieve the goal, according to the city on Sunday.
As of 2024, 6,339 international students were residing in Gwangju, with less than 5 percent residing in the city after graduation.
To reach its goal by 2029, the city plans to come up with various international student support measures that will help international students in Gwangju get a job after graduation.
As part of the goal, Gwangju Global Hub Center, a tentative name, will open to oversee various international student support programs. A Korean language learning center will also open to help students learn the language.
A study abroad fair for Gwangju universities will be hosted by Gwangju, and the city will also communicate with local companies to arrange internships for international students.
"Our plan goes beyond just increasing the number of international students and aims to help global talent learn and get work experience in Gwangju, and growing to become key members of the local community," said Kim Ki-sook, head of the city's Education and Youth Office. "We will concentrate all our efforts to help Gwangju grow into a truly global campus city, reaching beyond Asia and out into the world."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)